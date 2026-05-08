Hospice Isle of Man has introduced a new ‘Subsidised Will Scheme’, aiming to help people who intend to leave a gift to the charity in their will to formally put those arrangements in place.
The initiative is designed to make the process of creating a professionally prepared ‘Simple Will’ more accessible by reducing common barriers such as cost and delays.
Under the scheme, eligible participants will be able to complete a Simple Will through participating local legal professionals for a fixed contribution of £200 plus VAT.
The scheme is intended for individuals who have already decided to leave a legacy gift to Hospice Isle of Man and now wish to formalise those intentions while also ensuring provision is made for family and loved ones.
Legacy donations currently contribute around 20% of Hospice Isle of Man’s annual service delivery costs. The charity said these gifts play an important role in supporting the long-term sustainability of specialist palliative and end-of-life care services across the island.
Even ‘relatively small’ legacy gifts can have a significant impact, with any gift amounting to 1% of an estate, for example, potentially helping to fund several days of specialist care for local patients and families.
Fiona Hatton, CEO of Hospice Isle of Man, said: ‘We know many people feel strongly about supporting Hospice in the future, and this scheme is designed for those who have already made that generous decision and now want to take the practical step of putting their will in place.
‘Writing a will is one of the most important things anyone can do for their loved ones, and we want to make that process as simple and accessible as possible for those who have chosen to include Hospice in their long-term plans.’