Hospice Isle of Man is bringing back its Christmas tree collection and recycling service for the festive season.
The service means that Christmas trees will be collected directly from outside your front door by volunteers at The Isle of Man Post Office, taken to Tel’s to be shredded before being turned into compost by Ballaneven.
Whether or not a Christmas tree ends up in landfill has by far the largest impact on its carbon footprint: a tree that ends up in landfill emits some four to five times as much carbon as one that doesn’t, according to Carbon Trust figures.
Collections this year will be on Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7.
Registration will close on Wednesday, January 3.
To have trees collected, there is a suggested donation of just £15 per tree, and all money raised goes straight to supporting patient care at Hospice Isle of Man.
The charity, which has been running for 40 years, is the major provider of hospice influenced care services in the island, giving compassionate palliative care and dignified care at the end of life.
This will be the tenth year of Hospice Isle of Man’s Christmas tree collection service.
In the last nine years, more than 5,000 trees have been collected in total, and £75,000 has been raised through donations.
All Hospice services are provided totally free of charge to patients and their loved ones, therefore all the money raised from fundraising initiatives such as this, enables Hospice to continue its work in helping the community.
To use the service, you can register on www.hospice.org.im/treecycle or phone the Hospice team on 672222.
As well as the tree collection and recycling service, Hospice Isle of Man will also be holding its annual Christmas card draw.
The winner will receive a Renault Captur E-Tech engineered Hybrid 145 Auto MY22 in Oyster Grey, valued at over £29,000.
This year, the draw will take place December 29, tickets are priced at £25 with a limited draw of 3,000.
To enter the draw, contact the hospice.