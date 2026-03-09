Hospice Isle of Man has announced the return of its Memory Meadow this summer following the success of its inaugural launch in 2025.
The commemorative installation will take place in the charity’s gardens from Thursday, July 9 to Sunday, July 12, transforming the space into a display of colourful tribute flowers dedicated to loved ones who have died.
Each flower in the display represents a personal dedication. For 2026, the featured tribute flower is a handcrafted pink campion, chosen for its heart-shaped petals, which symbolise love and affection.
Every flower includes a personalised leaf dedication and a commemorative pin badge, which can be worn in tribute. After the event, those involved will then be able to take their flower home as a keepsake.
This year’s event is being supported by Rotary Club of Douglas - Lockington Marshall Fund, while transportation of the flowers is being assisted by Steam Packet Company through its Manx Community Assistance Scheme.
Vanessa Smith, head of income generation at Hospice Isle of Man, commented: ‘Last summer we hosted our first ever Memory Meadow in the Hospice Gardens, displaying hundreds of blue Forget Me Not flowers.
‘We sold out of last year’s flowers, and lots of people were disappointed to miss out, so alongside our new pink Campions, we also have a limited run of the blue Forget Me Nots available.
‘We really can’t wait to see the display in full bloom again in July.’
Members of the public are invited to visit the gardens during designated viewing times to walk through the display, spend time in reflection and enjoy light refreshments.
Opening times for visitors are 4pm to 8pm on Thursday July 9, and 10am to 1pm on Sunday July 12.
Funds raised through the initiative will support the work of Hospice Isle of Man in providing care and support for patients and their families.