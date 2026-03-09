Okell’s Inn’s The Whitestone in Ballasalla has reopened its doors following a seven-week refurbishment, marking the first of the company’s sites to be revamped as part of its ‘Heritage Collection’.
The pub, which officially reopened on March 4, now boasts a ‘stylish new look’, a refreshed bar area and an ‘exciting new menu’, with the revamp aimed at creating clear, versatile spaces for both locals and destination visitors.
General manager Geoff Troughton, who has returned to The Whitestone for a second stint, said the improvements were long overdue.
‘I have a big soft spot for The Whitestone,’ he said. ‘It’s always been a wonderful pub with a great community, but it hasn’t had any work done in a long, long time.’
He explained that the refurbishment has broken up the large, echoey restaurant area, creating distinct zones for drinking, dining and socialising.
‘We’ve created a bar area for pool, darts, football and a bit of banter,’ he said. ‘The middle section is a snug, warm and cosy with a log burner, and the dining area now feels more like a destination pub.’
Mr Troughton added that the refurbishment was designed to appeal both to locals and visitors from further afield.
‘We’ve got a great community following, and Ballasalla has grown massively as a residential area. We wanted to make sure people don’t go elsewhere and can enjoy a variety of spaces here.’
He said he was particularly looking forward to seeing more customers enjoying the revamped space.
‘It looks beautiful now, but it looks even more beautiful when it’s full of people,’ he said.
The new menu combines traditional pub classics with more elevated dishes and snack options for lunchtime visitors.