Hospice Isle of Man is offering a chance to remember loved ones by dedicating a metal ‘Forget-Me-Not’ flower as part of its inaugural ‘Memory Meadow’ event.
The metal Forget-Me-Not flowers, which look to symbolise devotion, love, and respect, will serve as a tribute to those who have passed away, and provide a ‘lasting memory and an opportunity to reflect’.
The Memory Meadow, set within the Hospice Isle of Man gardens near Noble’s Hospital, will be on display from Thursday, June 26 until Saturday, June 28.
Vanessa Smith, head of income generation at Hospice Isle of Man, commented: ‘We chose the Forget-Me-Not flower because of its deep meaning - devotion, love, and remembrance.
‘It’s a perfect symbol to honour our loved ones, whether or not they were cared for by Hospice Isle of Man.
‘Our Memory Meadow will be a beautiful space showcasing all the beautiful, dedicated flowers while celebrating loved ones, honouring memories and making a meaningful impact on the lives of those who need Hospice support.
‘We really can’t wait to see them all come together in June.’
Each flower can be dedicated, and after the event, those who have submitted a flower will have the opportunity to take it home to display however they please.
In addition to the flower, each dedication will include a Forget-Me-Not pin badge, which can be worn as a personal tribute.
All money raised through the Memory Meadow will go towards supporting the work of Hospice.
For more information on dedicating a flower and to order your Forget-Me-Not tribute, you can visit www.hospice.org.im/memorymeadow