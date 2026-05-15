Manx Care has revised its visiting hours policy at the island’s hospitals to allow greater flexibility for patients with specific conditions.
In a written Tynwald question, House of Keys Speaker and Rushen MHK Juan Watterson asked Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian whether she believed visiting hours at Noble’s Hospital were overly restrictive, whether they were under review and whether exemptions existed for patients with impaired capacity.
Ms Christian confirmed a review had taken place and a number of exemptions had been introduced following complaints from the public.
She said: ‘Hospital visiting arrangements at Noble’s Hospital are intended to balance the important role that family members, carers and loved ones play in supporting patient wellbeing and recovery, alongside the need to maintain safe, dignified and effective clinical environments.
‘Following feedback received through complaints, Manx Care has recently undertaken a review of its adult inpatient visiting arrangements and developed a revised Visiting Policy for Noble’s Hospital and Ramsey & District Cottage Hospital.
‘The updated policy aims to provide a more person-centred and flexible approach while maintaining appropriate operational and clinical oversight.’
Standard adult inpatient visiting hours currently remain between 2pm and 8pm each day.
However, the revised policy now specifically supports greater flexibility for patients receiving end-of-life care, those living with dementia, delirium or cognitive impairment, patients with neurodiversity or learning disabilities, individuals experiencing significant distress and carers or relatives who play an essential role in supporting communication or care needs.
Responsibility for discretion over visiting arrangements will remain with the Nurse-in-Charge, while all discretionary decisions must be properly recorded.
Ms Christian added: ‘The revised policy specifically recognises the importance of carers, relatives and key communicators in supporting patients who may lack capacity or have additional needs.
‘Manx Care will continue to keep visiting arrangements under review.’