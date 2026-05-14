Persons wishing to present Petitions for Redress at the Tynwald Ceremony on Monday, July 6 are reminded that petitions must comply with the Standing Orders of Tynwald.
Petitioners are strongly encouraged to seek advice from the Clerk of Tynwald before finalising their petition. The advice of the Clerk is given on a confidential basis and free of charge.
Anyone wishing to avail themselves of this service, should do so before Friday, June 26.
On Tynwald Day itself petitioners should gather at the Lych Gate to the Royal Chapel at St John’s at 10.15am. From there they will be escorted to reserved places in the Grandstand and ultimately to the foot of Tynwald Hill to present their petition.
Guidance for potential petitioners is available online at www.tynwald.org.im/business/petitions/ or from the Legislative Buildings on 685500.