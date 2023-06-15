Hot and sunny again today with a light to moderate easterly wind. Maximum temperature 24°C.
Little change tonight, although there could be a bit more patchy cloud around and minimum temperatures around 16°C.
Outlook
Dry again on Friday with some patchy cloud but also sunny spells. Light mainly easterly wind and a top temperature of 23°C.
More cloud this weekend with a risk of showers, particularly overnight into Sunday, and then with these showers merging into longer spells of rain in the afternoon/evening on Sunday. Mainly light east or southeast winds and temperatures still in the low 20s.
Sunrise: 4:45am
Sunset: 9:53pm