In the House of Keys today (Tuesday) Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover tabled a vote of no confidence motion against Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
The motion has been a focal point of political debate following a turbulent period in Manx politics, including the resignation of Lawrie Hooper as Minister for Health and Social Care amid a dispute over funding for Manx Care.
Mr Thomas, MHK for Douglas Central, has also called for Mr Cannan to resign from his role and stand for re-election to regain public confidence.
This afternoon it was confirmed that the motion was defeated by six votes to 18.
The six members who voted in favour of no confidence were Ms Christian, Ms Edge, Ms Faragher, Mr Glover, Mr Hooper and Mr Thomas.
The 18 against the vote of no confidence were Dr Allinson, Mr Ashford, Mrs Barber, Mrs Caine, Mr Callister, Mr Cannan, Mrs Corlett, Mr Crookall, Dr Haywood, Mr Johnston, Ms Lord-Brennan, Mrs Maltby, Mr Moorhouse, Mr Peters, Mrs Poole-Wilson, Mr Smith, Mr Watterson (Speaker and Mr Wannenburgh
The sitting commenced at 10am.
