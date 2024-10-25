A politician has announced his intention to run for Chief Minister following a dramatic week in Manx politics.
Chris Thomas MHK has also called for Alfred Cannan to resign from the role.
The news comes just days after Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover tabled an unprecedented vote of no confidence motion in Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
Mr Glover’s motion was tabled during a period of political turmoil, which included the resignation of Lawrie Hooper as Minister for Health and Social Care over a bitter dispute regarding funding for Manx Care.
Speaking to Media Isle of Man, Mr Thomas stressed the need for experienced leadership as the island looks ahead to the 2026 general election.
He cited his extensive ministerial experience as key to navigating a period marked by challenges in healthcare, energy and public finances.
He criticised the current Council of Minister’s handling of several key issues, particularly the management of healthcare funding, the transition of energy security reliant on gas, and what he describes as the draining of public reserves.
‘We have two years to go before the general election. We need experience’, Mr Thomas said.
‘I thought it would be helpful to put a safe pair of hands in the ring.’
Mr Thomas called for decisive action, suggesting that Mr Cannan should resign and stand for re-election to regain public confidence.
He referenced past calls for the resignation of David Ashford as Health Minister amid controversy over the findings of the Dr. Ranson Tribunal, adding that Mr Cannan has now become the focal point of public and political debate.
‘We need stability’, he said.
‘Mr Cannan’s name has been central to debate for a while now, and that in itself is not good for confidence.
‘He should stand down and stand again so that he can be sure he has the confidence of his colleagues and the people.’
Mr Thomas outlined three urgent areas requiring action: healthcare, energy and financial management.
On healthcare, he noted that funding pressures could result in £500 million being drawn from the National Insurance Fund, a move he warned against.
He also emphasised the need to address ongoing challenges in elective surgeries by realigning management with healthcare professionals.
Regarding Energy, Mr Thomas pointed to issues surrounding the North Sea Transition Authority and the Isle of Man’s reliance on gas.
He argued for swift action to secure gas extraction rights, pointing out that the gas license runs until 2048.
Financial security, he noted, is threatened by the rapid depletion of public reserves.
Mr Thomas called for a strategic reassessment of how reserves are used, highlighting the importance of maintaining the National Insurance Fund.
With less than two years to the next election, Mr Thomas stressed the need to lay out clear policy options, allowing voters to make informed decisions.
He reflected on the 2021 election where he argued the administration wasted its first 100 days instead of setting a clear direction.
In contrast to Mr Thomas’s outspoken position, few MHKs have publicly voiced their opinions on the matter.
Onchan MHK Rob Callister is among the few to comment, revealing on social media that he remains conflicted and has sought constituent feedback.
Political insiders suggest there is considerable behind-the-scenes lobbying, with Alistair Ramsay, a semi-retired journalist, noting that backbenchers are being placed in the difficult position of balancing government roles with public expectations.
Mr. Ramsay, a former head of communications for the government, observed that Mr Cannan is the first Chief Minister since 1987 to face a direct vote of no confidence.
He emphasised the potential impact on backbenchers’ careers and highlighted the rarity of such a motion.
He also raised the question of whether any ministers would break ranks to vote against Mr Cannan.
Despite the motion’s uphill battle, Mr Ramsay noted that Mr Glover’s challenge had brought pressing issues into focus.
‘It puts the backbenchers in the spotlight,’ he said. ‘Glover’s motion may fail.
‘Many work within government but publicly tell constituents they are against the government.’
Mr Glover himself acknowledged the challenges of finding an alternative candidate, conceding that he does not feel confident the motion will succeed.
However, he ruled himself out as a potential new Chief Minister but stressed the importance of public support for leadership changes.
‘A wider look at the whole system needs to follow’, Mr Glover said.
As Tuesday’s vote looms, the political climate remains tense, with speculation growing about potential challengers to Cannan’s leadership. While his position may appear stable on the surface, all eyes are now on the House of Keys to see whether the motion, and its implications, trigger a deeper political reshuffle.