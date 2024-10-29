In the House of Keys today (Tuesday) Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover will table a vote of no confidence motion against Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
The motion has been a focal point of political debate following a turbulent period in Manx politics, including the resignation of Lawrie Hooper as Minister for Health and Social Care amid a dispute over funding for Manx Care.
Mr Thomas, MHK for Douglas Central, has also called for Mr Cannan to resign from his role and stand for re-election to regain public confidence.
While the motion of no confidence is currently set to be discussed after the 21 oral questions, there might be a late change to proceedings to bring it forward.
The sitting commences at 10am.
Follow our live blog below for updates as the action unfolds.