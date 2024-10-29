Tim Glover MHK (top right) is to table a vote of no confidence against Chief Minister Alfred Cannan (left) in House of Keys today. Chris Thomas (middle right) has called for Mr Cannan to resign from the role and has thrown his hat in the ring to take over. It comes following the resignation of Lawrie Hooper (bottom left) as Minister for Health and Social Care over a bitter dispute regarding funding for Manx Care. ( Media Isle of Man )