MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Jason Moorhouse, is set to enquire about vehicle licenses during this morning’s sitting of the House of Keys.
Mr Moorhouse will ask the Minister for Infrastructure Tim Crookall whether any consideration has been given to reducing the additional cost of purchasing two six-month vehicle licences compared to one twelve-month licence.
Mr Moorhouse will also enquire about potential plans for a cannabis cultivation campus in the island.
MHK for Douglas Central, Chris Thomas, will also ask the Minister for the Treasury Dr Alex Allinson what the estimated cost for a new southern swimming pool is and how it will be funded.
A number of other questions will be asked on a variety of topics, such as future plans for Pulrose Power Station, complaints to police over gas terminations and island residents’ use of the NHS app.
The sitting will commence at 10am.