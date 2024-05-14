The Treasury Minister will once again be asked about the Steam Packet’s operations during today’s House of Keys sitting.
Chris Thomas will ask Dr Alex Allinson if he will publish the Steam Packet's vessels and operations strategies.
Dr Allinson will also be asked how many applications are being considered by Immigration Services in a following question.
Other items on the agenda include the island’s Transport Strategy, a potential decibel limit on vehicles and youth criminal activity in the island.
Questions will be followed by further consideration of the clauses within the Assisted Dying Bill 2023.
The sitting commences at 10am.