Consideration of the increased price of electricity on the island is set to be discussed at this morning’s House of Keys sitting.
Commencing at 10am, the sitting will also see MHK for Douglas Central, Chris Thomas, ask what the Steam Packet’s plans are for the Ben My Chree in future.
Enquiries into the governance and management of the Meat Plant will also be discussed, as well as what the composition is of island waste.
MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Jason Moorhouse, will ask further questions on immunosuppressants and the lack of drainage at Silverburn Drive.
Live updates to follow from 10am.