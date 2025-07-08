Manx folk group ‘Scran’ have been invited to perform at the UK’s prestigious ‘Music for Youth’ national festival in Birmingham.
The Music for Youth National Festival is a three-day serving of live music where 12,000 young groups, choirs and orchestras from all over the UK and Isle of Man gather to perform in a range of venues around Birmingham.
Billed as ‘music from around the globe in one spectacular showcase of world, folk, and roots’, Scran will represent Manx music in the festival’s ‘Root and Rhythms’ concert in the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra concert hall on Thursday (July 10).
They will share the stage with youth groups who play Japanese, English, Caribbean and Indian folk music.
Ranging in age from 13 to 17 and coming from various island schools, Scran’s members play a variety of instruments, as well as singing and dancing.
An off-shoot of Culture Vannin’s Bree Manx music group, the line-up includes Frank (fiddle), Resa (harp), Jack (keyboard), Alyth (harp), Daniel (guitar) and Aalish (vocals, cajon and dance), and the band is mentored by well-known fiddle and keyboard player David Kilgallon.
Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer for Culture Vannin, said: ‘It's such an exciting opportunity for Scran.
‘It will also be so good for the band members to meet, watch and listen to other young musicians from around the British Isles. They may even get talent-spotted along the way!’
Scran wished to thank Bespoke Vehicles for the loan of a mini-bus for the trip and they are also grateful recipients of The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s Manx Community Assistance scheme.
A spokesperson from the Steam Packet commented: ‘The IoMSPC is proud to assist events, groups, and individuals travelling to and from the Isle of Man for sporting, educational, and cultural activities through this scheme.’