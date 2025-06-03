John Charles Hamilton, of Ballachrink Drive, secured his seat on the local authority in a non-contested election.
He was officially sworn in as board member and lead member for housing on May 7, saying he would ‘work tirelessly’ to serve residents.
But on Monday this week he announced he was stepping down from the board with immediate effect.
He said: ‘Following recent events, I have taken the decision to resign from my position as Onchan Commissioner with immediate effect.
‘This has not been an easy decision, but I believe it is the right one in order to protect the integrity of the Authority and allow it to continue its important work without distraction.
‘I remain proud of my contributions during my time in office and extend my best wishes to the board and the community.
‘I will be making no further public comment relating to this matter.’
Those ‘recent events’ involved allegations posted on social media from the landlord of property in Douglas where Mr Hamilton had been a tenant.
She said she had been ‘horrified’ to find out Mr Hamilton had been elected as a commissioner.
Documents seen by Isle of Man Today show he had been made subject to eviction proceedings in the high court in 2017.
High Bailiff John Needham granted a possession order to the landlord of a property on Alexander Drive, Douglas, which Mr Hamilton had rented.
He was ordered to pay rent arrears and interest totalling £8,089 plus the claimant’s costs of £220.
Following the court proceedings, the landlord inpected the property when it was returned to them by the Coroner, and claimed various items were damaged or missing.
She claims she is still out of pocket including for work that was carried out on the property without her permission.