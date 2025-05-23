A popular baker is looking to expand her home-based business by establishing a purpose-built facility in Onchan.
Andrea Hollis trades under the name ‘Miss Maple’ and her baked goods have proved a major success since she began in 2018.
Her products are on sale at Robinson’s and now she feels she needs to take the next step by establishing a bakery outside her home.
She has submitted a planning application for the change of use of the former dog grooming business on Summerhill Road in Onchan.
Andrea, originally from Canada, began making celebration cakes but has since branched out and she launched Miss Maple Cookies in 2024 with around 400 a week sold at Robinson’s.
The planning application says: ‘The applicant (business owner) is currently baking from their home kitchen.
‘With volume of bakery items increasing, along with amount of ingredients and packaging required to be stored, there is now a much-needed requirement to have a dedicated production space for this growing business.
‘With a properly fitted-out kitchen, this will allow work to progress more efficiently and scale up production to meet growing demand.’
The new facility would not be selling goods on a daily basis, but the applicant says there maybe pop-up events occasionally and some customers may pick up orders.
In the cover letter, the applicant explains: ‘Although the every-day operation of this business will be during the day, as this is mainly for production purposes, there are no plans to sell directly from the premises on a regular basis.
‘However, there are plans for this space to be utilised for hosting one-off, small scale events such as, perhaps, a monthly ‘pop-up’ day where the public can drop in to buy bakery items (cookies and other treats).
‘There may also be the requirement on occasions to use this as a collection point, for pre-arranged customers.’
The applicant says the new use will be an asset to Onchan and will not increase traffic to the area.
She said: ‘This property has previously been used as a hair salon and its most recent operation as a dog grooming business. However, this property has now been vacant for almost two years.
‘This proposed development will make use of this unoccupied commercial space and positively contribute to the local community.
‘The previous operations of the premises demonstrate that a change of use can be accommodated while respecting the character of the surrounding area and without detrimental effect to the amenity of local residents.
‘There will be less frequency of visitors coming and going, compared to the previous operation as a hair salon and dog grooming services, so therefore less demand for parking.’
The applicant says there is one parking space and plenty of on-road parking as well as good transport links.
The application will be considered by planners in due course.