These stark maps published by the Department of Infrastructures (DOI) shows just how extensive the 20mph zones will be in the island’s capital.
The maps have been published as the DOI plans showing the proposed 20mph limits in Douglas and Onchan are now available to view.
While the public has been told about how extensive the plans are, these maps but into perspective just how many roads will be subjected to the controversial limits.
The plans will remain available until Friday, July 4, 2025, as part of a full and extended consultation with the local community.
A spokesman for the DOI said: ‘The proposals are designed to provide a safer environment for residential areas and represent changes due to be implemented across the Island over the next 18 months.
‘The implementation has received the support of Tynwald and reaffirms motions from 2020 and 2023 that the Island’s residential areas and school zones should be 20mph.
Last week, Tynwald approved a revised, phased implementation of 20mph speed limits in residential areas and around schools across the Isle of Man.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood confirmed the rollout will begin this summer in Douglas and Onchan.
Other parts of the island will follow in a staggered programme through to summer 2026, as part of a £400,000 initiative under the government’s 'Island Plan'.
The revised strategy replaces a previously proposed island-wide Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), which faced backlash for its limited two-week consultation period and perceived lack of transparency.
Instead, each area will now receive a dedicated six-week consultation period before any changes are implemented.
Despite the controversial move, Dr Haywood has defended the scheme’s core goals saying it would ‘reduce road danger, improve public health, and make streets safer for children and vulnerable users.’
But the rollout has not been without political friction. Critics, including Onchan MHK Rob Callister, who has been particularly vocal about the issue from the get-go, accused the Department of overstepping its mandate.
‘At no point did this court ask the DOI to roll out 20mph zones across Douglas and Onchan without engagement, said Mr Callister, branding the minister’s approach a ‘political train crash.’
The Department has confirmed that signage in Douglas and Onchan will begin appearing from September 2025, with the north of the island next in line by autumn.
Proposals for the whole island can continue to be viewed on the Isle of Man Government website by visiting www.gov.im/maps/, select the ‘Island Infrastructure’ map and then tick the layer marked ‘Proposed IOM Speed Limits Order 2025’.
An online consultation platform has also been created where people can view the proposals and leave feedback by clicking on the particular road they wish to comment on. Find it here: https://iom.traffweb.app/traffweb/2/PublicConsultation
Feedback should be sent by email to [email protected] or by post to the Traffic Regulation Order team, Department of Infrastructure, Highway Services, Sea Terminal Building, Douglas, IM1 2RF.