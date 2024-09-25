Kathleen continued with more examples of how well she was treated in the control tower at Ronaldsway. ‘We’ve had two observers in the Ops room waiting for drafts to a squadron, and they’ve amused me all week. I must be getting old—they’re only about 20, and I feel quite motherly towards them. One has the self-confidence of a man of 40—comes from a very wealthy home, I imagine. He started trying to boss me around when he first came, but I informed him otherwise. I consider that by now, I know as much about that Ops room as all the officers—I don’t know if I want to leave it!! I’m treated in a most amazing fashion—a rating was fetched to clean the blackboards for me, and after the filthy work I did on Liverpool docks, that is quite a change. A messenger usually makes the tea for all the Wrens in the control tower, and one afternoon, when she had a make-do-and-mend session, she left a note asking me to make the tea. Normally I wouldn’t mind, but as the kettle takes about two hours to boil and there’s no teapot, it’s a rather complicated procedure—especially when I’m busy. Anyway, I showed the note to Whitey—saying ‘Please say I can’t make it!’—expecting him to say ‘buzz off, you lazy creature’ or something like that. Instead, I got ‘Alright, if you don’t want to make it—you’re too busy!’… When I think how a male Petty Officer treated us like dirt on Morpeth Dock, I’m just amazed!’