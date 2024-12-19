It’s encouraging members of the public to consider which service is most appropriate to support their needs and to use these accordingly.
Here’s a guide to the availability of key services over the festive season:
Emergency Services
- Noble’s Hospital Emergency Department remains open 24/7, but it should only be used for emergencies.
- The Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital is open Monday to Friday, 8am–8pm (last admissions at 7:30pm).
- X-rays are available between 9am–5pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays.
Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS)
MEDS provides out-of-hours GP services and will be open 24 hours on weekends and public holidays. On weekdays, it operates 6pm–midnight.
Pharmacies and Minor Ailments
Community pharmacies are available for advice and treatment, including through the Minor Ailments Scheme, which covers common conditions like UTIs, thrush, and coughs. A pharmacy rota is available online.
Specialist Services
- Minor Eye Conditions: Specsavers Douglas offers support—check their website for holiday hours.
- Mental Health: Samaritans (116 123) operate 24/7. For acute crises, contact the Integrated Mental Health Team or dial 999 for emergencies.
- Cancer Support: Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service is open on selected dates for advice and support.
Other Services
- Patient Transfer: The office will be closed on public holidays but emergency assistance is available via +44 1624 650000.
- Dental and Optician Services: Emergency dental cover and optician information can be accessed via gov.im.