Charities and traders who wish to be a part of the Tynwald Day celebrations this year have been invited to apply for a stall.
138 plots are available on the Tynwald Fairfield for the ceremony on Monday, July 7, and look to help to add to the occasion by providing entertainment, games and items for sale.
All registered charities, traders and catering establishments wishing to have a stall will need to complete an online application form which can be found by visiting https://www.gov.im/about-the-government/departments/infrastructure/public-estates-and-housing-division/
Alternatively, you can call 01624 687300 to request an application form to be sent to you.