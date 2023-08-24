The Isle of Man Ambulance Service (IMAS) welcomed paramedics from Wales to bolster its numbers over the Manx Grand Prix period.
Five paramedics came from Wales to support the service during the annual road racing event.
Paramedic operational commander Matthew Lane (South Wales) along with paramedics Georgina Glover (Swansea), Pete Jones (Ceredigion), James Winmill (Swansea) and Dewi Lloyd (Wrexham) joined the IMAS team following a competitive application process.
A spokesperson from IMAS said: ‘The MGP attracts thousands of visitors every August and, as it does with the TT, IMAS reaches out to the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST) for mutual aid in order to increase its staffing levels.
‘The partnership between the two services serves as an opportunity for the Welsh paramedics to apply their current knowledge as well as learn new skills and techniques.
‘Similarly, it provides a good opportunity for IMAS colleagues to learn from their Welsh counterparts.’
WAST has been working with IMAS since 2022 to provide mutual aid for motorsport events in the island. IMAS also works closely with Wrexham Glyndwr University to support Manx paramedic science degree students in being able to have their placement year at home in the island should they wish to do so.
Mark Corlett, an IMAS senior paramedic officer, said: ‘It is fantastic that we have five Welsh colleagues joining us for the MGP this year.
‘Although the event may not attract the same visitor numbers as the TT, it still poses the same challenges for us to respond to in terms of road traffic collisions, as well as providing an emergency service to Manx residents.
‘I’d like to thank Matthew, Georgina, Pete, James and Dewi for applying to come to work with us in the island. It is a completely different environment to what they are used to responding in, so is a great opportunity for them to adapt, develop and learn and equally for us to do the same from them.’