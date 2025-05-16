A much-loved staple of the Isle of Man’s maritime calendar, the Peel Traditional Boat Weekend, has come to an end after 33 years.
The announcement was made on Friday, May 16 by the long-standing committee, Mike Clark, Mike Horne, Marie Horne and Emma Chase, who cited dwindling energy and falling participation as the reasons behind the decision.
In a statement, they said: ‘After a long run of 33 years, the Peel Traditional Boat Weekend is no more.
‘Myself and my colleagues on the committee had served for a greater part of those years and we had run out of steam.’
The committee noted that the number of participating boats had gradually decreased over the years, with many traditional vessels ‘falling victim to old age or neglect.’
Despite efforts to recruit new members to carry on the event’s ethos, no suitable volunteers were found.
‘Attempts to find new committee members who would continue to observe the ethos of our event bore no fruit, so we decided to close the doors,’ they said.
The Peel Sail and Cruise Club (PSCC) has confirmed it will now host a new event open to all types of boat owners, not just traditional craft.
Details about this forthcoming event will be available online in due course.
The statement concluded with a heartfelt message to supporters: ‘We wish all former attendees and friends good sailing and fair winds.’
News of the event’s end has prompted a wave of supportive comments online.
One particularly emotional commenter wrote: ‘How very sad, but everything comes to an end.
Another added: ‘Old sailors never die, they just fade away. Thanks for the wonderful memories, folks.’