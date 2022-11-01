How you can print off labels to return goods to UK online retailers
Subscribe newsletter
It should be easier to return goods to online retailers under a new initiative.
They allow customers to print return labels for UK retailers that offer returns via Royal Mail using the unique QR codes provided.
If enough people use them, the Post Office might add new locations in the future.
For customers returning items bought from online UK retailers, a unique QR code is often provided by the retailer enabling customers to return their items through Royal Mail.
The retailer will instruct customers as to whether free return post is included or if the customer needs to pay for postage.
Up until now this service has not been available on the island.
With these new QR scanners a postage label will be generated once the QR code is scanned at one of the portals located at selected Post Offices and participating sub post offices.
Customers can then simply apply the label and hand over their package at the counter or pay the relevant postage for onward dispatch.
Post Office chairman Stu Peters MHK said: ‘Isle of Man Post Office is delighted to introduce these new self-service scanners in collaboration with participating independent retailers to enable people to complete online shopping returns quickly and efficiently.
‘We aim to offer our customers increasingly convenient options and as such are pleased to embrace new ways of doing things.’
Post Office retail manager Mary Gaffney said: ‘We understand that the returns process can often be frustrating for customers.
‘With the introduction of these scanners, customers now have the ability to bring the supplied QR code into a participating sub post office via their mobile device and simply scan and print the label for easy returns.’
For more information visit iompost.com/QRReturns.
Customers can find the new scanners at Douglas sorting office, northern delivery office, Douglas post office, Kirk Onchan post office, Peel post office, Port Erin post office and Ramsey post office.
A QR code is a barcode is a machine-readable label that can contain information about the item to which it is attached. In practice,
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |