Last week, Tynwald approved a significant increase in the Isle of Man’s minimum wage, following a lengthy and at times heated debate that concluded late on Thursday night.

The motion, brought forward by Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston, will see the minimum wage rise to £13.46 per hour from April 2026.

It also establishes a new mechanism linking the rate to 66% of median earnings, a formula that received parliamentary backing earlier this year.

‘This approach provides greater clarity and increased notice for both individuals and businesses than in previous years,’ he told Tynwald, arguing that certainty was key to supporting long-term business planning and fair pay.

The motion was seconded by Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson , who said the change reflected the island’s broader economic performance and the need to support residents with the cost of living.

The rise represents a 9.9% increase on the current minimum wage, a proposal that had earlier been rejected by the Minimum Wage Committee, which warned that such a steep rise could harm employment levels, fuel inflation, and weaken business competitiveness.