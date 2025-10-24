The new Shared Parental Leave Regulations will allow mothers and fathers to share up to 50 weeks of leave during the first year of their child’s life.
The move, which also updates existing maternity, paternity and adoption leave provisions, is designed to reflect modern family life and promote family-friendly workplaces.
The measures will come into force on November 1, 2025, completing the implementation of the Employment (Amendment) Act 2024.
Parents will be able to take leave simultaneously or in up to three separate blocks, subject to agreement with their employer.
The same shared parental rights will also apply to adoptive parents.
Alongside the new shared parental leave rules, Tynwald has also approved the introduction of parental bereavement leave, a new statutory right giving parents time off following the death of a child.
Under the legislation, parents will be entitled to two weeks’ leave following the death of a child under 18, including cases of stillbirth from 24 weeks.
This can be taken either as a single two-week period or as two separate one-week blocks within the first year after the child’s death.
Expectant parents who experience a miscarriage before 24 weeks will also be entitled to one week of leave.
Both forms of leave will be supported by new financial allowances, parental bereavement allowance and shared parental allowance, which will provide eligible employees with payments during their time off.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston MHK said: ‘These new rights represent meaningful progress in how we value and support families in the workplace and their contribution to the economy.
‘No parent should have to face the loss of a child without the time or support they need, which is why we’ve brought forward parental bereavement leave as a statutory right. In addition, shared parental leave ensures that sharing responsibilities can be managed in a way that reflects modern family life.
‘These measures underline our commitment to a compassionate and forward-looking employment framework for employees, ensuring that the island remains an attractive place to live, work and raise a family.’
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK added: ‘I am pleased that Tynwald has approved these important new rights, which provide families with both flexibility and financial security when they need it most.
‘The introduction of the new allowances ensures that eligible parents are not forced to choose between work and family at critical moments, and helps to create a fairer, more supportive environment for working families.’
Further proposals for neonatal care leave and carer’s leave are currently being developed and are expected to be brought before Tynwald later this year.
Employers are encouraged to review the new measures ahead of their introduction next November.
More information is available at gov.im/employmentrights, and free advice can be sought from Manx Industrial Relations.
