HSBC plans to move to Strand Street
By Sam Turton
@TurtonSam[email protected]
Thursday 3rd November 2022 11:56 am
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
HSBC is planning a move into Douglas’s high street, with an application submitted to modify an existing shop in Strand Street.
The application (22/01287/B) is for 88 Strand Street, the current base of Monsoon and Accessorize, opposite the entrance to the Strand Shopping Centre.
As well as moving its branch from Ridgeway Street, the bank intends to install a new shop front, with two cash machines, as well as erecting signage and a new entrance.
For security reasons, the bank has not released internal plans for the building.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |