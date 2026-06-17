The operation monitored around 7,000 motorcyclists travelling through Liverpool city centre and ensured no motorcycles were reported stolen while en route to the ferry for the TT.
It is the second year in succession that the annual initiative has recorded no motorcycle thefts in the city centre during Operation Needle.
The operation aims to prevent motorcycle theft, reassure riders and identify, disrupt and apprehend those involved in offences targeting motorcycles.
Sergeant Craig Winstanley, of Operation Needle, said: ‘It is great news that no motorcycles were reported stolen in Liverpool city centre for the second year running under Operation Needle.
‘It is the right result for all the hard work the team put into ensuring motorcyclists visiting the city, as well as those who live or work here, felt safe and were supported by officers with advice and equipment to help secure their motorcycles.
‘As part of Operation Needle we worked closely with Lancashire Police and the port of Heysham to share information and intelligence to target criminals operating between the two ports.’
This year's TT took place between May 25 and June 6, with extra patrols and a visible police presence helping riders feel safe. Safer Pods were again deployed at locations across Liverpool, enabling motorcycles to be monitored by CCTV cameras.
Outside the area covered by Operation Needle, two motorcycle thefts were reported elsewhere in the city. It is hoped the scheme will be expanded beyond Liverpool city centre next year.