Plans to transform Noble’s Park have been unveiled, including proposals for an urban nature reserve, a multi-use games area, a new skate park and padel courts.
And a new ‘entrance plaza’ could be built in front of the iconic Isle of Man TT Grandstand under the scheme.
At the end of 2025, Douglas City Council asked residents how the park could be improved for everyone. The consultation generated a strong response, with 355 questionnaires completed.
A draft masterplan, featuring artists’ impressions, has now been published and a drop-in session was held over the weekend to gather further feedback and suggestions.
Issues identified by respondents included ageing play and sports facilities, limited provision for teenagers, poor drainage, the lack of a circular walking route and the fact the park is divided in two by a road.
A council spokesperson said: ‘The event went very well, and we had a steady stream of people calling in throughout the day. It was encouraging to see a real sense of interest in the proposals.
‘Overall, the content of the draft masterplan appeared to be well received, with members of the public offering positive feedback.
‘We’ve now put the draft online so we can consult more widely and give even more people the opportunity to view it and share their thoughts.’
Planning permission has already been granted for padel courts, while proposals also include a wildlife garden, a pump track for cyclists, a multi-use games area, a wildflower meadow, a pond and a new picnic area.
Public feedback also highlighted the need for dedicated cycle routes, improved signage for walkers and cyclists, and restrictions on vehicle access.
The creation of an urban nature reserve featuring boardwalks, viewing points and seating areas has also been suggested, along with additional ponds or lakes.
Respondents also felt the park could offer more during the TT period, including artwork celebrating the event.