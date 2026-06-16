Health Minister Claire Christian told Tuesday's Tynwald sitting that extensive planning ahead of the festival enabled services to cope with increased demand, road closures and a number of serious incidents over the fortnight.
Noble's Hospital maintained an Opel 2 (moderate) status throughout TT, indicating sustained but manageable pressure on services, while the Emergency Department remained fully operational and continued to provide trauma care even during periods of peak demand.
'A small number of operational issues arose, all of which were addressed promptly,' Ms Christian said.
'This included a temporary loss of ambulance vehicle traceability caused by a mobile network disruption, which was resolved during practice week. Staff responded in a coordinated and controlled manner to ensure patients were safely assessed, treated and managed.'
The Health Minister said there were 564 admissions to Noble's Hospital during the two-week TT period, including 11 cases identified as TT-related.
She added that there were three fewer admissions overall than the previous year, but five more TT-related admissions.
One of the most significant incidents during the period was a multi-casualty road traffic collision in Ramsey on May 25, which required a coordinated response from on-scene responders, the Emergency Department and wider hospital teams.
Another period of heightened pressure occurred on June 5 when the Emergency Department reached full capacity. Despite this, Ms Christian told Tynwald that capacity remained available elsewhere within the hospital, allowing services to continue operating.
'Overall, the TT period was managed successfully and safely, and I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to all colleagues who contributed,' she added.