A huge search operation has been launched after a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) was activated close to Snaefell.
Isle of Man Coastguard has confirmed the coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboats and teams have been scrambled.
But the coastguard admits details remain scant and there is a chance the PLB has been accidentally activated.
In a social media post, Isle of Man Coastguard said: ‘Coastguard rescue teams, a coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats are currently undertaking a search and rescue mission after a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) activation.
‘The only confirmed information at this time is that the beacon is within a radius of five-miles of Snaefell which provides a massive search area.
‘We request that all vessel and PLB owners check their personal locator beacons to ensure that this is not due to an accidental activation.
‘If you have any information or find an activated beacon, please inform our Marine Operations Centre on 01624 686628.’
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