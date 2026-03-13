A huge search and rescue operation launched in the Isle of Man after a distress beacon was activated has been called off.
The search covered a massive area and involved the coastguard helicopter and rescue teams, as well as RNLI lifeboats.
It was launched around 4pm today (Friday) after a Personal Locator Beacon was activated within a radius of five miles of Snaefell.
But just after 9pm tonight, Isle of Man Coastguard confirmed that the incident had been closed.
An extensive search had found nothing and the beacon’s activation is now thought to have been caused by a faulty device.
‘The beacon has not signalled for a number of hours and after consultation with our partner agencies we have closed this incident.
‘We believe the cause was likely due to a faulty device.’
The Coastguard thanked the public for their assistance with the incident.
‘We recommend that all safety equipment is stored correctly and checked on a regular basis in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions,’ the spokesperson added.
‘We request that all vessel and PLB owners check their personal locator beacons to ensure that this is not due to an accidental activation.’
Anyone who finds an activated beacon is asked to call the Marine Operations Centre on 686628.