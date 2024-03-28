Hundreds of people attended the fourth Isle of Man Graduate and Young Professional Fair on Wednesday afternoon.
Held at the Comis Hotel Golf Club and organised by Locate Isle of Man, the event saw 55 different employers and organisations set up stalls and talk to aspiring young people about their future careers.
Attendees, including school leavers, sixth form and degree students based on and off-island, were also involved in panel sessions and career-ready workshops.
The employers came from a wide range of industry sectors including technology, finance and professional services, manufacturing and engineering, construction, biotech, hospitality and healthcare, as well as a number of the island’s recruitment agencies.
Rhian Evans, content producer for Media Isle of Man, said: ‘It was incredibly busy and had more of a freshers week student atmosphere rather than a corporate networking one.
‘There was loads of interesting speakers and stalls, which included plenty of freebies!
‘There was the main area, which had 55 stalls from different companies. There was then the speaker zone and the career development zone, that helped students with their CV’s and interview techniques - so all bases were covered.’
Zurich Isle of Man, the main sponsors of the event, commented: ‘We had a brilliant time chatting to you all about your next steps after education, and the great careers available on the Isle of Man.
‘We hope everyone had a great afternoon and enjoyed the fascinating panels.’
The panels, which were held in the speaker zone and sponsored by Standard Bank, included speeches from Just the Job, University College Isle of Man and Isle Listen.
Martin Cowan, executive recruitment consultant and Paragon Recruitment, said during his speech: ‘Say yes to everything along the way. Get a feel for what you do and don’t enjoy and pick up life experience along the way.
‘You’re not making decisions at 18 or 21 that lock you in for life, the fun is in the journey.’