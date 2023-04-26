This year, the event was held at a new, larger venue, the Laxey Working Men’s Institute, and organisers estimated that more than 200 people came along and shared countless packets of seeds and plants.
Organiser Tanya Anderson from Lovely Greens, said: ‘Next year we’re going to have to expand to both floors of the Institute.
‘The event is growing year by year, but at times, there were perhaps a few too many people for the room.
‘It was exciting to see that much gardening enthusiasm, but it’s clear that we need more space.’
Many of the seeds left over from the event will be donated to Manor Park Primary School.