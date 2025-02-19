There are 1,300 more people in work in the Isle of Man than there were in 2021.
But the island must attract more working age people - or its working population will decrease, employers won’t be able to fill vacancies, and the tax burden will become ever more challenging.
That was the message from new Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford as he gave an update to Tynwald on inward migration.
A recent report published by statisticians at the Cabinet Office estimates the island’s population has grown to 84,523 - but that’s only an increase of 454 people since the last Census in 2021 and only 26 higher than the 2011 Census.
The overall increase has been driven by inward migration but this has been offset by the scale of the number of people leaving the island and by continuing natural population decline.
Mr Ashford told Tynwald there has been a broad increase in the number of new work permit applicants.
He said: ‘We need to continue to work to ensure the right workers join us here in the Isle of Man. I am particularly keen to build on the emerging trend of younger workers coming here, a trend that is positive news. ‘
The Minister said the health sector continues to be a driver of inward migration. ‘These workers are not just filling positions - they are enhancing the very fabric of our community,’ he said.
Mr Ashford said alongside looking at incentives to bring workers here, a review of immigration routes is under way and changes are being introduced to strengthen and streamline the immigration system.
More immigration compliance checks have been carried out since the risk of abuse of the system came to light.
He said the average processing time for new applications for visas has been reduced from 90 to 45 days.