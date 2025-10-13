Hundreds of mourners gathered on Friday to say a final farewell to popular Manx footballer Kian Broadhead, whose death last month prompted an outpouring of grief across the island’s football community.
Kian, 25, died following a crash on the Peel to Kirk Michael coast road at the Devil’s Elbow. He was last seen leaving Peel around midnight on Saturday, September 13, and was found at about 5.25pm the following day.
His funeral was held at a packed St German’s Cathedral in Peel, with the service also live-streamed at Peel AFC’s clubhouse, where Kian captained the Combination team. Isle of Man Today attended and photographed the service by kind permission of Kian’s family.
Many attendees wore red in tribute to his love of Peel AFC and Liverpool FC. His coffin was draped in Peel’s colours as family, friends, teammates and colleagues paid their respects. A private cremation followed for family and close friends.
Kian made 118 appearances for Peel at all levels, scoring nine goals. He made his senior debut in the 2016-17 season and captained Peel’s Combination team to Junior Cup victory against Corinthians in 2021-22.
Ahead of Peel’s first match since his death, against Braddan earlier this month, club chairman Sean Dickinson led tributes.
He said: ‘We meet to remember Kian Broadhead, a popular young man taken far too soon. Kian was a son, brother, friend, work colleague and teammate.
‘He came through Peel’s junior set-up and became a well-respected Combi captain. He was a mentor to many young players finding their way in senior football and had the respect of everyone within the club.
‘It is a testament to the man he was that Kian’s family, friends and the football club have been inundated with tributes to him from many areas, and the Manx football community has come together fantastically in the saddest of circumstances.’
Wreaths were laid and a minute’s silence was held before the game, which was attended by hundreds of supporters from both clubs. Flags at Peel’s ground were flown at half-mast throughout the day as a mark of respect.
Peel club patron Colin Gerrard said shortly after Kian’s death: ‘I, as I think is everybody at our club, am finding it very difficult to express my feelings at the loss of Kian.
‘His presence not only on the field but whenever we had the pleasure to meet him socially is something everyone at Peel AFC will miss so much.
‘Your smile whenever we met you lit up our days, we are all going to miss you so much Kian. There is no grief like the grief that does not speak.’
Kian’s final game for Peel came just hours before the crash, when he scored in a 5-3 Combination One victory over Corinthians at Ballafletcher.
An inquest has been opened and adjourned while police continue to investigate the circumstances of his death. Coroner James Brooks said medical evidence showed Kian died ‘almost instantaneously’ from a head injury.