A prisoner who was involved in an altercation in a pub car park while on release for a family day has had his sentence extended.
Caleb John James Langton, also known as McBurnie, was arrested after an incident at the Heron car park on Anagh Coar.
The 28-year-old appeared before magistrates recently, admitting provoking behaviour.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police were called to the Heron on September 13, at 12.35am, after a report of a violent disturbance in the car park.
CCTV footage was viewed and witnesses said that Langton had been drinking at the pub for several hours before the incident.
His conduct was said to have been gradually deteriorating as the night went on.
This culminated with him in an altercation with a female in the car park.
He was said to have pulled her hair, with clumps of it coming out.
Other customers and staff from the pub intervened to restrain Langton, who was said to have punched one of them.
He left the scene but later presented himself at police headquarters.
Ms Alexander said that no-one had wanted to give a complaint statement so no assault charge could be brought.
Langton was jailed for three years and four months in June 2024, as part of Operation Nightjar, after he arranged to sell cocaine to undercover police officers on Snapchat, under the username Gingerninja56.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client had been given family leave on the day of the incident, but had been going through a difficult period after family bereavements.
Ms Lobb said that Langton was due for release on November 12.
Magistrates sentenced him to eight weeks’ custody to run consecutively to his current sentence.