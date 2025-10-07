Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Uncharted Tracks at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Vera van Heeringen and Brooks Williams at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Lazy Daze at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Duelling Pianos at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Fully Grown Adults at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Ian Thompson at the Queen’s Hotel, Douglas, 7:30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Alex Cowley at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Toby Higgins at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Rebecca Forrest at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Bon Jelski at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 3pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 6pm to 8pm.
- Conor Mahon at the Sidings, Castletown, 6.30pm.
- Manxical Mystery Tour at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm to 10.30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.