A third of parking fines at Ronaldsway Airport over the past year were cancelled after it was found the customer had paid.
In a written Tynwald question, Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas ask Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall about the airport parking situation regarding revenue, fines and parking for those with mobility issues.
In his reply, Mr Crookall broke down the fines issued in the latest figures between July 14, 2023 and June 5, 2024.
He admitted a significant number of fines were issued by those who had used the cashless RingGo mobile app system.
He said: From July 14, 2023 to June 5, 2024 (the latest date available), there were 790 fixed penalty notices issued; 277 of these were cancelled due to evidence of ticket paid/post-paid by using the RingGo parking system; 412 were paid to Treasury; 36 are on hold due to having UK Registrations and no address available and 61 are outstanding at warrant status.’
He also revealed car parking at the airport had risen in the last year.
Mr Crookall said: ‘Comparing January to July 2023 with the same period in 2024, car parking revenue has increased by 31%. During this time, the number of individual users rose from 15,900 to 16,091, with 1,911 being new users added this year.’
In relation to those with mobility issues, he explained: ‘Customers with Blue Badges are free to park in any of the airport's car parks and are not limited to designated disabled bays.
‘If they choose to park in the premium zone, a separate code allows them to pay the standard rate and receive an additional hour of free parking to ensure they have ample time to get to and from the terminal.
‘From our regular accessibility forum meetings, we have received no negative feedback regarding this process and always welcome input to ensure we continue meeting customer needs.’