During this year’s Cooish Manx Language Festival, several hundred pupils who are learning Manx in the island’s primary schools took part in an inter-school Manx postcard project co-ordinated by Yn Skimmee Gaelgagh, the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s Manx language team.
This year’s postcards were produced by Culture Vannin from a colourful design by Crumpetsandcrabsticks (Vicky Webb), featuring a wide variety of Manx produce (Troar Vannin) with all the words in Manx Gaelic.
Through the project, pupils were able to use words and phrases learnt in lessons in order to communicate in Manx with pupils in other schools.
Yn Skimmee Gaelgagh thanked Culture Vannin for providing the postcards and Isle of Man Post Office for its support of the Manx language by once again donating all the stamps for the project.
This year, the Manx language team also held two competitions to coincide with the Cooish: a ‘Design a Moot’ competition for primary school pupils in years three and four and five and six, as well as a ‘Hop Tu Naa traditions’ competition for secondary school learners.
The winning entries were on display at the Cooish, Cappan as Croo event in Laxey, where several of the winners were presented with their prizes.