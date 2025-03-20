The Isle of Man Constabulary has attended 633 different road traffic collisions (RTC) incidents since March 2024.
Jane Poole-Wilson, Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, provided the statistics in response to a written question from Rushen MHK Juan Watterson.
The numbers show that the most RTCs attended to in a single month over the last year was in May 2024, with 71 different incidents.
It is then a large drop to the lowest amount, with the police only attending 26 RTCs throughout the island in April 2024.
In 2025 so far, there has been 104 RTCs attended to - 65 in January and 39 in February - with figures not yet available for March.
During the same 12-month time period, there were 897 calls made to the Emergency Services Joint Control Room regarding RTC’s.
This means that there were 264 incidents where calls were made to the police, but the RTC was not attended.
In her written answer, Mrs Poole-Wilson explained why this is the case.
She wrote: ‘There are RTCs that the police do not attend for various reasons.
‘These instances include “damage only” RTCs where the details of the involved vehicles were exchanged on scene by the involved parties.
‘Police can also facilitate an exchange of details between the involved parties over the phone without attending the scene.
‘Some “fail to stop”, “damage only” or “slight injury” RTCs were also reported after the incident had occurred, and so police did not attend the scene but conducted enquiries afterwards.’
The most calls made to the Emergency Services Joint Control Room regarding RTCs in a single month was 92 in January this year.
The least number of calls made was in the same month there was the least number of RTCs attended - April 2024.