Hundreds of trees planted for woodland trust by financial firm
Subscribe newsletter
Hundreds of trees have been planted in support of the Isle of Man Woodland Trust by financial services firm Zedra Isle of Man.
A group of employees from across the organisation took part in the planting as they added to the more than 36,000 trees planted by the woodland trust across the island to date.
The independent woodland trust and charity was established in 2004 to not only protect and enhance existing areas on the Isle of Man but also to create many new areas of woodland.
Joanna Mulhern, managing director at Zedra Isle of Man, said: ‘There is very much an office culture of recycling for items such as paper, milk cartons and batteries and we strive to encourage a paperless working environment where possible.
‘We also implement a range of environmentally friendly practices in our offices, limiting the usage of single-use plastics.
;For example, crockery and cutlery are provided to replace plastic options.
‘It was really positive to have so many of the team volunteer for the project. Not only did
it provide an opportunity to give something back to the local environment but was an enjoyable and collaborative day out for the Zedra team.’
The firm has also signed up to become gold members of the trust and another planting session is planned towards the end of the year.
The Isle of Man Woodland Trust actively encourages members of the community and local organisations to donate and take part in their charitable projects.
To find out more about its tree planting initiatives or to become a member of the trust visit woodlandtrust.im
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |