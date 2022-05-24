‘I believe that the island is looking in good shape’ for TT visitors

Isle of Man Chief Minister Alfred Cannan hosts a briefing on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The Chief Minister believes the Isle of Man is ‘in good shape’ for TT visitors.

It comes only weeks after director Charles Guard’s video on the disrepair of the island.

Alfred Cannan, speaking in his role as enterprise minister, said in the House of Keys on Tuesday he felt the island was ‘looking great’ after being asked if it was looking its best, particularly Douglas Promenade and the Laxey Wheel.

‘If you take individual points in isolation then I accept there can be some criticism but if you look across the island I can tell you I believe the island’s looking great, it’s in good shape.

‘There’s a great deal of anticipation for TT 2022 and all the infrastructure is in place and road signs are out.’

It was in answer to Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse’s question asking if any formal audit had been carried out of the tourist infrastructure since June 2019 and what preparations had been made for TT.

Mr Cannan said no audit had been carried out but the government had undertaken surveys and reviews.

He gave examples of some of the works that had been carried out, such as the Department for Environment, Food and Agriculture’s annual outdoor visitor survey to seek views of visitors to forests and woodlands in order to improve accessibility, the work of Visit Isle of Man, the improvements made to ports, and DoI’s preparation works for the MER, Snaefell cafe and the TT Grandstand.

‘I think this government has recognised basic infrastructure and maintenance is vital to our island,’ Mr Cannan said. ‘Tynwald will soon have the opportunity to debate plans for basic maintenance.

‘The reality is we’re all working hard to build a much better island for the future.’