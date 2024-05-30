Below is a letter sent in by a reader for publication. Want to submit one of your own? e-mail [email protected]
My name is Johanne Lamb.
We sailed over from Fleetwood to the Isle of Man on Friday in the early hours of Saturday 25th May.
Unfortunately l tripped over the curb at the pedestrian island close to the marina bridge (Douglas).
‘l wanted to express our thanks to the people who helped me whilst we waited for the ambulance to arrive, and the countless number of people in their cars, who stopped to offer help.
We have been left with a great respect for the kindness and consideration that the people of the Isle of Man freely showed.
A big, big thank to everybody and we look forward to returning to your beautiful Island soon.