Even on warm sunny summer days the sea around the Isle of Man can be choppy.
It is rare there is a perfectly still day on the island which can make a refreshing dip in the sea a bit tricky at times.
This summer I finally went for a dip at Fenella beach for the first time and, despite being a rare hot day, there were still large enough waves to ensure I could not float in blissful relaxation.
A little while ago, I wrote a nostalgia piece on the island’s once-thriving lidos with outdoor pools at Port Skillion in Douglas, Port Erin, Ramsey and Peel.
There is little left on Port Skillion or Ramsey’s pools and the one at Port Erin, while still very much discernible, is fenced off and lies empty.
That leaves the dilapidated lido at Peel as the only site where you can still have a dip. It can be found at the northern end of the promenade, just over the headland.
My sister Lindsay was over last week so we decided to give the pool a go.
While we both love wild and sea swimming, we are not hardcore and stick to late spring and summer. I have yet to event take part in a New Year’s Day dip.
But while she was visiting during half-term we decided to brave the sea at the end of October.
I thought it would be the perfect time to try out the old outdoor pool as it would be a bit more sheltered.
We traipsed down the steps to the pool which, unsurprisingly, we had to ourselves.
I thought there would be plenty of water as it was only an hour or two after high tide but it was shallower than the last time I was there.
There is an assumption among some people that the pool is somehow stagnant and full of shopping trollies but this is not the case.
The pool is replenished during each tide and the water gushes out of a pipe which is why it can get shallow quickly.
We tentatively stripped to our swimming gear and headed to the pool. I would recommend wearing water shoes as it is rather stony initially. Also, anyone squeamish about wading through some seaweed first may find it difficult.
But once you get past the initial rocks and seaweed, the pool is surprisingly sandy.
The water was thigh deep in most places but it got to waist deep in some parts.
I’m usually quite good at getting in pretty quickly but I really struggled. The weather was actually pretty mild for this time of year but the same could not be said for the water.
I had hoped it would be a bit warmer in the pool, being shallow and more sheltered but it was freezing. There was also a bit of a whiff of seaweed pong at times but the water was clear and clean.
You do have to be careful not to get too close to the pipe as there is a bit of a pull although we didn’t feel it too much.
That said, it was exhilarating and I was glad to give the pool ago. It would be beautiful taking a dip there in summer as the sun sets.
After getting out and drying off we had a nice cuppa from the flask and warmed up.
We noticed the water level continued to drop and I’m not sure in another hour there would be enough water to swim in so you might have to check the tides and time it right.
Afterwards we treated ourselves to a Hop tu Naa special black whippy from Davison’s before heading back home content with our little adventure.