For those who stick it out for the full 24 hours, it can be a gruelling event. But for everyone involved, Relay for Life is always emotional.
The Cancer Research UK fundraiser took place at the weekend at the NSC and is now in its 16th year. I only moved back to the Isle of Man permanently last year, but over the years my visits have occasionally coincided with this special event.
Relay for Life is both a celebration of those who have overcome cancer and a poignant reminder of those no longer with us. Held every August bank holiday, it sees hundreds of fundraisers, survivors and volunteers walk laps of the NSC track for 24 hours. Each team must have someone on the track at all times. Some manage it in strict shifts, others take a more relaxed approach.
Cancer treatment has advanced so much in recent decades. Many forms of the disease that were once a death sentence now have far better survival rates. But as more of us live longer, cancer touches almost every family in some way.
I try to take part whenever I can. I’ve done the full 24 hours before, grabbing the odd hour of sleep on a deckchair before forcing myself back on the track. This year I joined the Attorney General’s Chambers team, where two of my sisters work. We walked in shifts, so I only had to cover a two-hour stint, but I came back later to support them.
Both my sister Amanda and my mum Anne were diagnosed with cancer six years ago. Thankfully, they are now cancer-free. Amanda also battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma in her 30s. The event is a reminder of how lucky I am to still have them both.
The most moving moment comes as night falls, during the Candle of Hope ceremony. Candles are lit in memory or celebration of loved ones, honouring every life touched by cancer. I’m not normally a tactile person, but at the end of that service my mum and sister always get an extra-long hug.
We also heard powerful stories from survivors, including Helen, while teenager Evie – who has battled cancer this year – sang beautifully during the ceremony.
A small committee works tirelessly to stage this event each year, supported by a loyal group of regular participants. I have noticed that fewer people seem to take part than in previous years - perhaps a legacy of Covid, or simply because the event has become so well established. But that’s no reflection on the organisers, whose dedication never falters.
Last year an impressive £120,000 was raised. This year, £55,000 had already been collected by the end of the event.
I love Relay for Life. I love the camaraderie, the message and the fundraising. Most of all, it reminds me how fortunate I am that my sister and mum are still here. Hopefully next year more people and companies will come forward to support this important event.
Further details can be found at: www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/find-an-event/relay-for-life-isle-of-man-2025