More than £14,000 was raised for charity at a Douglas firm’s recent golf day.
MAC Group has donated the sum to Forget Me Not, the charity the business’s employees chose as its Charity of the Year for 2025. A further £1,000 was raised at Castletown Golf Club’s recent Captains’ Day, bringing the total funds raised for the good cause to £15,500.
Forget Me Not was selected by the team because of the vital work it does within the Isle of Man community.
The Manx charity provides practical and emotional support to individuals living with dementia, as well as their families and carers, helping them navigate the challenges of memory loss with dignity and care.
Managing director of MAC Financial Ed Walter said: ‘We’re thrilled with the amount raised and incredibly grateful to everyone who supported the event – both on the day and behind the scenes.
‘The MAC Group Golf Day is always a highlight of our calendar, and it’s fantastic to see it make such a meaningful impact.
‘A special thank you to Castletown Golf Club for hosting us and for their support throughout – the team helped make it a great success.
‘We’re proud to support Forget Me Not this year, a small charity doing vital work for individuals and families affected by dementia across the Isle of Man.
‘MAC Group would like to extend sincere thanks to all clients, supporters, and contributors whose generosity made this fundraising possible.
‘We are proud to support the Isle of Man community through our 2025 partnerships with Forget Me Not. In 2026, staff will have the opportunity to choose the MAC Group Charity of the Year.’
Gemma Wild from Forget Me Not, added: ‘We can’t thank the MAC Group and Castletown Golf Club enough for their support.
‘For a small charity like ours, donations of this scale have a huge impact – not just financially, but in raising awareness of the work we do.
‘This funding will directly support the delivery of our services, allowing us to continue providing advice, emotional support, and a compassionate space for people affected by dementia and memory loss. On behalf of the whole team, thank you to everyone involved.’
Rich Dunn, captain, and Belinda Pilling, lady captain at Castletown Golf Club, added: ‘It was fantastic to welcome so many golfers and supporters to the club for such a worthwhile cause.
‘The atmosphere on the day was brilliant, and the generosity shown by players, sponsors and supporters was truly inspiring. We’re delighted the funds raised will make a real difference for people in our community living with dementia and their families.’
