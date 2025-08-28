The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has recruited a fundraiser in the island with the hope of increasing awareness and funds for the charity.
Since March 2022, GNAAS has responded more than 65 times to incidents in the island after the service was commissioned by Manx Care, supported by the Isle of Man Cabinet Office’s Transformation Programme.
Currently GNAAS will continue responding in the island until the end of the financial year, with Manx Care funding the service based on a per-mission costing and the charity committing to strengthening its fundraising activities in the island.
It is estimated that the charity needs to raise at least £124,000 per year to cover additional costs, specific to operating in the Isle of Man, such as safety equipment and crew training required for travelling over water.
Thanks to the community's support, monthly donations are currently averaging £5,000, but this is only half of what the charity needs to sustain its service in the island.
This led to the recruitment of Mandy Karsa, from Ballasalla, who will be help the charity to achieve its necessary funding target.
Mandy previously worked for a small charity which supports older people in the community who have become socially isolated, and did everything from making the tea to hosting big events and taking part in radio interviews.
In her role, Mandy will be working closely with volunteers and supporters to significantly increase awareness and donation income.
Mandy said: ‘It’s been really lovely speaking to people at the events and getting feedback from them regarding the charity. Because the island is such a small community, everybody knows each other, and people are quite keen to find out how GNAAS benefits them.
‘I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead and everyone at the charity seems lovely.’