Victory Café’s owners have confirmed they will remain at the helm of the iconic TT hotspot, but are planning significant changes to the way the venue operates.
After initially announcing the café was up for sale in August, Vicky and Benn, who run the café perched at the 31st Milestone on Snaefell Mountain Road, have decided the offers they received ‘just do not reflect the true market value and proven long-term potential of Victory Café.’
In a post on Friday, they said the tough economic climate, including rising ingredient costs, operational expenses, and upcoming increases in minimum wage and National Insurance contributions, influenced their decision to decline the offers.
‘Rather than continuing our hunt for something new, we have decided to go full circle and re-look at the brilliant café (that I LOVE) and see; How can we make this the same, but different?
‘Essentially, better the devil you know and…… … THIS devil is The Devil we Know!’ the statement read.
Since opening in May 2021, Victory Café has become one of the most recognisable stops for locals, tourists, and TT fans alike.
Housed in a former Cold War Rotor radar station, it has gained a reputation not only for hearty homemade food, including more than 50,000 pies sold to date, but also as a creative events hub, motorsport hotspot, and home to a 20-seater cinema.
Vicky and Benn said their renewed focus will involve a substantial reduction in opening hours, moving away from a five-day-a-week café to a Sunday-only offering, with extended hours for a premium breakfast and lunch experience.
The move aims to balance profitability with time for family and a focus on the community of regular café-goers.
'Firstly, we need to cut the wheat from the chaff. I CANNOT AND WILL NOT bear the bloody road closures to the extent that we have in 2025… Cancelling people’s hours — effectively making people redundant — is DEEPLY DISTRESSING and I never want to do it again!'
The café will also undergo a layout revamp, relocating the shop within the building and introducing an exciting new space yet to be revealed.
A major part of the future strategy will centre on exclusive events, including motorsport-themed gatherings, private parties, weddings, corporate days and celebrations.
'Then with all that spare time we will have through reduced opening times, we will hyper-focus our efforts on providing as best a TT and Manx Grand Prix experience as we possibly, possibly can,' the statement added.
Victory Café’s journey has been pretty remarkable.
Since receiving the keys in 2017, Vicky and Benn transformed a large, cloud-covered former radar station into a welcoming venue that has hosted thousands of visitors, from TT spectators and classic car enthusiasts to school groups and corporate events.
The current café will close on December 21, with the revamped Sunday-only operation scheduled to reopen on March 1, 2026, just in time for the TT season.
In today’s announcement, the owners expressed their excitement about the future, saying the changes would allow them to continue delivering memorable experiences while navigating the challenges of the hospitality sector.
'I love a challenge, and the challenges in hospitality are HUGE. So, I started to think, why not face THIS challenge FACE on! So, we’re going to flip this, baby!!'