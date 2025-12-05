Douglas City Councillors have objected to plans for a large new warehouse supermarket store on the outskirts of the city.
Frozen food retailer Iceland submitted a planning application in October to build a new ‘Food Warehouse by Iceland’ at the Spring Valley industrial estate at the site of a set units adjacent to Pets at Home, which is still being considered by planners.
Since Tesco took over Shoprite, there are very few places selling Iceland products - prompting the chain to look at establishing its own premises.
Iceland says the new store will create 30 jobs and would also include a 72-space car park.
However, at an environmental services committee meeting in October, councillors objected to the application based on the fact the land is zoned for industrial rather than retail use.
In the minutes of the meeting, it says: ‘Members were advised that the application site is located on land designated for industrial use rather than retail.
‘While there are existing retail units in the area, this should not establish a precedent that overrides current planning policy.
‘Business Policy 5 expressly stipulates that retail development on land designated for industrial use will not be permitted except in exceptional circumstances.’
The committee says the policies in place are there to protect and prioritise industrial land for employment and to safeguard the viability of retail in town and city centres.
In the minutes it continues: ‘The current proposal is therefore in conflict with the established zoning designation and the objectives of the Strategic Plan.
‘Approval of this application could weaken the integrity of the zoning framework and encourage a continued relaxation of standards for future out-of-centre retail development.
‘While the potential economic and social benefits of an Iceland store are acknowledged, they do not outweigh the significant conflict with many of the core planning policy objectives.’
It was resolved, therefore, at the environmental services committee to object to the plans based on the concerns raised.
In its planning statement, Iceland argued the new store would meet a pressing need for more choice in the island’s retail offering.
The planning statement said: ‘There are very few food stores on the Isle of Man which are able to cater for main food shopping needs.
‘In Douglas, there are just three stores meeting substantive main food shopping needs, namely: Marks & Spencer, Tesco at Lake Road and Tesco at Victoria Road.
‘The application proposal provides an opportunity to broaden the main food shopping choice in the area and to also ensure that residents in the south western part of Douglas have convenient and straightforward access to grocery retail provision.
‘The proposal will have a particular benefit for lower income household by providing access to good value groceries and adding to local competition.’
The retailer has also confirmed it would provide a free delivery service for purchases of £40 or above across the island.